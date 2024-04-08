After this date, service will be in person until May 8th, the deadline to regularize the electoral situation

Voters without registered biometrics can access electoral services via the internet, called Título Net, only until this Monday (April 8, 2024). After this period, voters without registered fingerprints will need to go to an electoral office by May 8th to be assisted and be able to vote in the municipal elections, scheduled for October.

According to the Electoral Court, voters with up-to-date biometrics can continue using services online. It is possible to see what the registration status is on the TSE website (Superior Electoral Court).

May 8th is the deadline to regularize the electoral situation, request a transfer of residence and update registration data. After this date, these services will become unavailable, as the Electoral Court will be dedicated to organizing municipal elections.

Anyone who is getting their title for the first time needs to go to an electoral registry to collect biometrics, which is free. This registration prevents one person from voting in another's place and allows identifying whether a voter has more than one electoral registration.

The Electoral Court says that simply making the request online does not guarantee the issuance of the title or electoral regularization. It is necessary to attach the required documents.

With information from Brazil Agency.