At least 19 people died in a fire that broke out in a residential building in the New York Bronx. NBC News…

It is clarified that among the dead there are nine children. The city authorities called this fire the deadliest in the last 30 years.

In addition, at least 63 people received injuries of varying severity from smoke and fire, the condition of 32 of them is assessed as life-threatening. The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Earlier it was reported that the fire occurred on the third floor of a residential building. About 200 firefighters worked at the scene.