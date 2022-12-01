Dead | Former soccer player Roni Peiponen has died at the age of 25

Roni Peiponen, who played in HJK and was one of the most promising footballers of his age group, has died.

Helsinki Finished his playing career at the football club at the age of 23 Roni Peiponen is dead. He was 25 years old when he died. The information was confirmed to Helsingin Sanomat by his family. Peiponen’s family hopes and wants that their grief and privacy be respected.

In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat in 2020, Roni Peiponen spoke openly about how he fell ill with depression while playing in Norway. At the end of June 2020, he canceled his contract with HJK and ended his professional career at the age of 23.

The mental illness was preceded by a physical injury. Peiponen had to get himself in shape before moving to the Norwegian club Molde, which caused stress.

“Because of the terrible stress, I couldn’t sleep properly, and at the same time I knew how important sleep is for me in order to recover from training. It became a squirrel wheel that I couldn’t get out of. I started to burn out,” Peiponen said.

Read more: Peace of mind at last

Peiponen 2019 was the last Veikkausliiga season. In the summer of 2020, his life looked bright after difficult football years.

“People have helped a lot. I would never have gotten out of that shit on my own.”

“I wanted to be such a good football player that no one could criticize me. I had thought so since I was a child. Along the way, to some extent, I fell in love with the sport. Now I don’t miss the football life that defined the rest of my life.”

Peiponen started playing football in Malminkartano’s Peto and moved to HJK at the age of 8. Peiponen debuted in the Veikkausliiga in the 2015 season. He played 44 Veikkausliiga matches in his career and won the Finnish championship in the 2018 season.