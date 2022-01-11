Dead David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, is dead

Sassoli was 65 years old at the time of his death.

European President of Parliament David Sassoli is dead. His representative will tell you about it Roberto Cuillo On Twitter. Sassoli was 65 years old at the time of his death.

According to Cuillo, Sassoli died early this night in Aviano, Italy, where he was hospitalized. The place and time of the funeral will be announced during the coming hours.

The EU parliament said Sassol had previously been hospitalized in Italy since killing. Sassolin was reported to suffer from a serious complication related to a malfunction of the immune system.