Tuesday, January 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, is dead

by admin
January 11, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Sassoli was 65 years old at the time of his death.

European President of Parliament David Sassoli is dead. His representative will tell you about it Roberto Cuillo On Twitter. Sassoli was 65 years old at the time of his death.

According to Cuillo, Sassoli died early this night in Aviano, Italy, where he was hospitalized. The place and time of the funeral will be announced during the coming hours.

The EU parliament said Sassol had previously been hospitalized in Italy since killing. Sassolin was reported to suffer from a serious complication related to a malfunction of the immune system.

.
#Dead #David #Sassoli #President #European #Parliament #dead

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

A multi-storey residential complex caught fire in the center of Nur-Sultan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.