Kinshasa (agencies)

Armed men linked to the terrorist organization ISIS carried out an attack in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, resulting in a number of deaths, including five people killed inside a church, according to local reports the day before yesterday.

The attack occurred late Tuesday in Payete, near the town of Oicha in the Beni region. Nicholas Kikoko, mayor of Oicha, said, “The bodies of 8 civilians killed by the Alliance of Democratic Forces were transferred to the refrigerator of the town’s hospital,” adding that 5 of them were killed while attending a mass in Payiti.

“Paiti” is located in North Kivu Province, near the border with “Ituri” Province, and both provinces were placed by the authorities under a so-called “state of siege” in 2021.