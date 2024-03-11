At least three people died due to heavy rains in southeastern France, while searches for four others missing, including two children from one family, were halted overnight due to dangerously high water levels.

Firefighting official Thierry Carry said that the search operations could not continue “due to the state of the waterways that makes intervention very dangerous,” stressing that they would resume on Monday morning, depending on the water levels.

A family of four, including two children aged four and thirteen, were surrounded by water as they attempted to cross a bridge with their car at around 23:30 on Saturday, north of the city of Nimes, according to local official Frederic Loiseau.

A state of orange alert was declared in six regions of southeastern France due to the unprecedented rains associated with Storm Monica.