It doesn’t take much to understand how Roberto De Zerbi conquered Brighton and gave them a new dimension. The team seemed right for him, but the 43-year-old coach added a magical touch: the ambition that took the Gabbiani to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, chasing their historic first qualification in Europe. And the desire to have fun with football, the same one that De Zerbi has had as his mantra since he has been coaching. Even now that he’s in the Premier League, even after having experienced the war in Ukraine first-hand.