Dozens of neighbors and tourists visit the Santa María de Gracia church to see the arrangements of the thrones. / Antonio Gil / AGM

The bustle of customers on the terraces of the bars, the hubbub of children running around the street, in front of the attractions of Plaza José María Artés and Juan XXIII and next to the stalls selling toys, helium balloons and cotton candy , and the thunder of the drums of the Roman Soldiers spread this Palm Sunday through every corner of the old town of Cartagena. The processionist atmosphere was noticed from early in the morning.

Neighbors, visitors and numerous tourists who arrived on the ‘Ventura’ cruise ship and from different parts of the Spanish geography once again packed the bars and restaurants, on a Palm Sunday in which the sun prevailed, most of the day, and the good temperature.

Already, at eleven o’clock in the morning, the Church of Santa María de Gracia began to fill up. It was the point of greatest concentration of people, like Calle del Aire and San Miguel. In both, between the terraces of the bars and the stalls selling Holy Week souvenirs, it was difficult to take two steps in a row without tripping.

The morning gave for everything, to have a good beer with a pintxo or a seafood, collect the tunics, see the thrones, prepare the palms of the afternoon procession and reserve the seats for the parade.

It even gave to make purchases, since most of the clothing, footwear, accessories and gift shops were open despite being a holiday. Also to buy keychains, badges, pins, trays, records, videos and books from the brotherhoods at the stalls on Calle del Aire.

Almost all the terraces of the bars on Carmen, Puerta de Murcia and Mayor streets were packed to capacity. Real and Sagasta streets were also livelier than usual, where tourists with an unmistakable British and German accent were seen in shorts. Along with them, whole families who come together these days to spend Holy Week in the city where they were born.

The parade of the titular third of the Group of Roman Soldiers put the musical note throughout the morning. They were the most photographed by visitors, there were even those who took snapshots with them.