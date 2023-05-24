“With the 2023 budget law we further intervened by asking the Regions and the autonomous Provinces to present, by 30 January of each year, a plan to strengthen palliative care, to reach 90% of the population by the year 2028 concerned. Agenas has already started monitoring the implementation of the Plan”. This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, in his speech at the Conference of Regions for the presentation of the Relief Day, which is celebrated on Sunday.

“Finally, the recognition of the specialist discipline in palliative care, demonstrating the ‘specificity’ of the knowledge and skills of professionals in this field, has led to the establishment of the School of Specialization in Medicine and Palliative Care and the introduction of the pediatric palliative care within the compulsory courses of the specialization schools in pediatrics – recalls the minister – 17 universities have obtained the activation of the specialization school in medicine and palliative care for the academic year 2022-2023, for a total of 112 specialist training contracts”.

“More than 10 years after the law, much has been done for the implementation of palliative care and pain therapy networks for adults and in the pediatric field, but it is necessary to continue to work to guarantee equal and uniform access to care on the national territory – warns the minister – This means consolidating home palliative care and residential palliative care; guaranteeing palliative care in hospitals; consolidating and developing the specialist centers of the pain therapy hospital network for prevention, early identification, the diagnosis and treatment of painful syndromes and for the diagnosis of pain disease, implement the coordination of local and regional networks provided for by Law 38. Objectives – he concludes – that see us all engaged”.