Dávinson Sánchez
Davinson Sanchez
The Colombian's first goal this year in the Turkish Super League.
It seems that the Colombian Davinson Sanchez found his place in the world and lives a dream moment in the Galatasaray of Türkiyea club in which he won the affection of the fans and is the undisputed starter.
The defender born in Caloto, Cauca, added a new ownership in the DT team Okan Buruk and is key to the victory of the Galatasaray that climbs to the top of the standings in Turkey.
Davinson decided to enter the game as a forward, on the 14th, he started the attacking play, tried in the area and stood as '9' to finish the center from the right of Baris Yilmaz and score the partial 2-0 with which the Istanbul team beats Ankaragucu.
First for the Colombian in 2024 and second in the current season of the Turkish Super League, the previous one was in November 2023 against the Antalayaspor.
SPORTS
