Another game, another Manchester United drama. On a roller coaster against Galatasaray, The ‘red devils’ gave away the match (2-3), with catastrophic failures in defense and André Onana and for the first time in their history they begin the group stage of the Champions League with two defeats.

Rasmus Hojlund’s double, which had United a few minutes ahead on the scoreboard, soon came to nothing, after a final half hour in which The English team delivered the match with a gift from Onana that cost Casemiro the expulsion and several defensive errors. that led to the comeback of the Turks.

Serious errors in defense

After losing in Germany to Bayern Munich, an acceptable defeat, given the state of United, Galatasary was a suitable rival to regain some European confidence.

And that was the scenario that Old Trafford imagined when a long pass from Casemiro was caught on the run by Marcus Rashford and with a powerful pass he put it on the head of Hojlund, who won the duel against the Colombian Dávinson Sánchez, who closed poorly the play.

Second goal in the Champions League for the Dane and a boost to a United team that could not let victory slip away. The problem is the ‘red devils’ defense, with patches like Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat at left back.

Six minutes after 1-0, Wilfred Zaha was assisted by the Colombian, he danced Dalot by length and with an acrobatic volley he tied the match.

Long pass from Colombian Davinson Sánchez 🇨🇴 for Wilfried Zaha’s goal at Old Trafford. Light mark and finish that Onana does not reach. Law of the Ex and Manchester United 1 – Galatasaray 1.pic.twitter.com/DIVMYHtBSi — VarskySports (@VarskySports) October 3, 2023

There was time ahead and United wasted a couple of clear chances: a shot by Mount that the young Hannibal took under the sticks and a glaring error by Rashford, who ran alone from the center of the field to give a pass of death too weak to Bruno Fernandes.

A desperate move that didn’t go any further because in ’67 Hojlund took advantage of a slip by Davinson Sánchez to face the goalkeeper and beat him with a chip.

United, from this 2-1 lead, did not stop shooting themselves in the foot. Four minutes later, Yilmaz exploited Amrabat’s gap on the side and found Akturkoglu alone inside the area, who tied the match.

Time was of the essence again, but United couldn’t even try. In the middle of the ball’s release, Onana gave the ball to Dries Mertens completely alone. The Belgian reached the one-on-one situation and Casemiro beat him to the punch. Second yellow for the Brazilian and penalty for the Turks.

From eleven meters, Mauro Icardi, the same one who a few days ago, already missed a rehearsed penalty. Again, the mistake was also his. He didn’t even find a goal and Galatasaray couldn’t believe the opportunity they had just wasted.

But this is Old Trafford and these days anything can happen. With United signing the tie, Davinson cleared a ball from his half and, for some reason, left Icardi alone in front of Onana. The Argentine only had to hit the ball to collapse the Theater of Dreams again

Mauro Icardi 🇦🇷 made it 2-3 for Galatasaray 🇹🇷 against Manchester United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 at Old Trafford itself. It is his 12th goal in the Champions League and his first in the competition with the Turkish club. pic.twitter.com/QKCPErlPf4 — VarskySports (@VarskySports) October 3, 2023

With information from EFE

