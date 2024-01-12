National Athletic said goodbye to Kevin Mier, his main goalkeeper, who left the institution to land in the Blue Cross of Mexico. For this reason, the 'purslane' team is ready to go for a high-profile substitute and aimed its guns at the Colombian. David Ospina and to the Venezuelan Wuilker Faríñez.

However, the trail that leads to the Venezuelan goalkeeper no longer exists, after the player presented the medical exams in Medellin, and despite passing the physical, he did not receive a competitive medical discharge.

David Ospina arouses the interest of Granada.

The other option was the veteran David Ospinawho had recently acknowledged that he would like to finish his career again at the club he loved and where he began his sporting career.

Ospina is without competition in Al-Nassr after recovering from the serious elbow injury he suffered in January 2023 and which forced his current club to leave him off the official tournament lists.

Taking advantage of the player's doubtful present, the green box, with a place in the previous phase of the Libertadores Cup, could be an option. In addition, it seemed like an unbeatable showcase to be close to the Colombia selection.

David Ospina, in celebration of his attendance. Photo: Screenshot

But in the last hours a key detail was revealed that could define the future of David Ospina. Al-Nasar will have the Colombian for this season and hopes that the hiring window opens to be able to register him in the Asian Champions League and the Saudi Arabian League.

It should be noted that the 35-year-old goalkeeper has a contract with Al-Nassr until next June 30, so his departure from Saudi Arabia and his possible return to National Athletic It can be postponed until mid-year.

