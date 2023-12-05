The American series ‘CSI: Miami’ left an indelible mark on many of its fans around the world. And this is the case of Lieutenant Horatio Caineinterpreted by David Caruso who a few days ago caught the attention of the media for reappearing with a different image than how he is remembered in the series. We invite you to read this note in which we tell you all the details.

What does actor David Caruso look like?

David Caruso, 67, played Lieutenant Horatio Caine or better known as H. In the series, Caruso sported an athletic and gallant image, but a few days ago the actor was seen and did not go unnoticed by the New York Post cameras. Said news outlet published a photograph of a man completely different from the one we knew. In the postcard we can see a lieutenant with long, disheveled hair, and a tired countenance.

Why did David Caruso walk away from acting?

The actor retired in 2012 from the world of acting. It is important to note that the last time he was seen was in 2017, seven years he stayed away from the spotlight. The reason for his retirement would have been to be able to live a quiet life and to be able to carry out daily activities. A situation that he perhaps could not accomplish while he worked for CBS.

What is ‘CSI: Miami’ about?

‘CSI Miami’ is a series created in 2002, it tells the work and cases that are investigated in a crime laboratory of the Miami Police. This is a continuation of the series ‘CSI: Las Vegas’from 2000, and its continuation was in New York City in 2004. The end of the saga came in 2012, confirmed by CBS.