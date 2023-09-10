The Colombian of Spanish origin David Alonso (Gas Gas), 17 years old, did it again and in the last lap of the Moto3 San Marino Grand Prixat the “Marco Simoncelli” circuit in Misano Adriatico, achieved his third victory in the last four races with a true veteran’s maneuver.

When the Turkish Deniz Öncü (KTM) and the Spanish Jaume Masiá (Honda) were fighting for the lead of the race in the last corners of the last lap, David Alonso knew how to “see” the play as if it were a video game and “snuck” inside turn fourteen to both of them sentence a new and brilliant victory.

Sensational

Just a few minutes before the start of the Moto3 test came confirmation of the continuity of the Spanish David Muñoz (KTM) during 2024 in the same team in which he is currently, BOE Motorsports, which surely gave the Sevillian driver the necessary peace of mind to face the second Italian race from the seventh position he occupied in the starting formation.

As soon as the traffic light went out it was the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki (HusqvarnaI who took the lead of the race, ahead of the Spanish Jaume Masiá (Honda), author of the pole position, who soon took the lead before even finishing the first lap.

From behind, the world leader, also Spaniard Daniel Holgado (KTM), pushed hard from eighth place to avoid losing contact with the leading group, where Masiá starred in a strong initial push to break the lead at the first opportunity. race, which in the second lap already lost its first protagonist, the Spanish David Salvador (KTM).

Masiá already set the fastest race lap (1:41.971 and 1:41.916) in his second and third lap, which gave him a second advantage over his immediate pursuer, head of the group, the Brazilian Diogo Moreira (KTM).

While Jaume Masiá pushed hard to try to complete the race alone, from behind the Turkish Deniz Öncü (KTM) and Diogo Moreira assumed the responsibility of chasing the leader, with Ayumu Sasaki ahead of Alonso (Gas Gas) and the Japanese Kaito Toba (Honda), among others, a few meters further back.

Masiá continued setting the fastest lap in the fifth lap, but behind him the Turkish Öncü was approaching the same fast lap pace (1:41.565), who also established with that record a new absolute record for fastest lap in the race, and was not going to be the last.

Little by little

And in the sixth lap, with a more temporizing Masiá, both Öncü and Moreira ended up “hooking up” from behind and Sasaki, Muñoz, Alonso and Toba were also “a stone’s throw away”, with a larger group a second away. led by the dutch Collin Veijer (Husqvarna).

In just a couple of laps the race situation changed completely, with Jaume Masiá still the leader of the race, but now with up to six dangerous breakaway “companions”, who ended up being joined by both Collin Veijer and the Spaniard. José Antonio Rueda (KTM).

On the eleventh lap, Jaume Masiá gave up the lead of the race for the first time to the Turkish Deniz Öncü and even lost second place to David Muñoz, while from behind the Spaniards Iván Ortolá (KTM) and Daniel Holgado ( KTM), the world leader.

Öncü’s push to the front of the race led to a new cut at the front of the race, lap twelve, with four drivers standing out from the rest, in which, in addition to the Turk, were Jaume Masiá, David Muñoz and David Alonso, who marked a new fastest lap record with 1:41.355.

The driver David Alonso, born in Spain, but who races for Colombia. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool / Jorge Guerrero. AFP Agency.

From that moment the game of strategies began between all of them, with Deniz Öncü assuming the role of leader almost at all times, who carried the weight of setting the pace practically until the last lap and with David Alonso who seemed to have problems maintaining the pace of their opponents in some of the sections of the Adriatic route.

Three laps from the end it was David Muñoz who had a scare with the front wheel of his motorcycle, which he saved with skill, but which caused him to fall to the back of the group while Öncü remained firm as the leader.

This is how the last lap was entered, with Deniz Öncü as the leader, but with Jaume Masiá and David Alonso, who set a new record for fastest lap in the race (1:41.297) close to him and David Muñoz already somewhat out of the fight for the podium.

Alonso overtook Masiá and tried to hunt down Öncü, but Masiá stuck to them and, when the fight for the lead seemed centered on Öncü and MasiáDavid Alonso endured to see the “play” of both to get inside and achieve the third victory of the seasonall of them in the last four races held to date.

Together with Alonso, Jaume Masiá and Deniz Öncü finished on the podium, with David Muñoz in fourth place, ahead of the Dutchman Collin Veijer, the Japanese Kaito Toba and Ayumu Sasaki and the Spanish Iván Ortolá and José Antonio Rueda.

The world leader, Daniel Holgado, finished out of the points, sixteenth, with problems in the final laps that caused him to lose many positions, although Holgado maintains the first position in the points table, but with just four points ahead of Sasaki and twelve regarding Jaume Masiá. David Alonso is fifth in the championship standings, with 140 points compared to Holgado’s 161.

