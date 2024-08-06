Date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS4 and Xbox One|Atomix

In recent years, we’ve heard of cases of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, the opposite is an anomaly, although not impossible. Thus, today it has been confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available on last-gen consoles next month.

Originally, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor It arrived on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in April 2023, leaving last-gen users without the chance to enjoy this adventure. Well, that will change in a couple of weeks, as EA has confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor It will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 17, 2024. This is what Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA, had to say on the matter:

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is pure blockbuster entertainment, based on a timeless, culture-defining IP. Our team at Respawn proudly launched this title to critical and commercial acclaim. Millions of players have already played the game, making it one of the most significant events in the Star Wars galaxy.” “Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise and community demand, our development team is committed to bringing this Jedi experience to PS4 and Xbox One.”

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, since EA confirmed its plans to bring this game to PS4 and Xbox One last yearHowever, the company remained silent for months, so many probably forgot that this port was on the way. Well, now it’s just a matter of waiting a few weeks for this installment to be available.

Remember, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor It will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 17, 2024. Along with this, the PC version will also receive an update improving its performance. On related topics, here you can check out our Hands On of Star Wars: Outlaws. Likewise, this is what the remastering of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter.

Author’s Note:

Let us remember the technical problems of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at launch. So it will be very interesting to see how this title runs on a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, something that will probably be much talked about in September.

Via: VGC