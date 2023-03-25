The PvPvE action game Dark and Darker has been removed from Steam due to the lawsuit filed by the Nexon company for copyright infringement. There official page of the game is currently inaccessible and, according to what was detected by SteamDB, all the materials of the game have been deleted.

So there are no more movies, pictures, description and all the packages that made up the game.

At first the disappearance of Dark and Darker was not explained, but then the developers they posted an update in their Discord channel explaining the situation.

Basically, Nexon has sued them on the one hand, and on the other has asked Steam the removal of the game according to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) starting from what the developers define as absurd claims: “We are currently working with our lawyers to resolve the problem in the best possible way. Due to the legal nature of the problem, we have to be careful what we say so as not to worsen our position. We ask for your understanding as we work to bring the game back online as soon as possible.”

But what happened? A few weeks ago it emerged that Nexon had accused the developers of stealing resources from a canceled game, codenamed P3, charges Ironmace rejected. Evidently the matter went on to the point of bringing Nexon to take legal action. The developers claim that all game material is their property and original. The only legacy of the P3 project, which they worked on when they were at Nexon, would be gender.