“Daredevil” will return to the MCU in its own series “Daredevil: born again”, but first we will see him in “She-Hulk”, the next Disney + series in which actor Charlie Cox will once again wear his ‘Devil from Hell’s Kitchen’ suit. However, something that has caught the attention of fans is that in the previews the character appears in yellow clothing, far from the characteristic red by which most recognize him.

What happened to his old suit and why is it yellow now? The explanation goes back to the comics.

the first daredevil

Of course, we will not know why the yellow suit in the series until the day of the premiere of “She-Hulk”. However, if we go back to the comics, we can find a clear explanation.

Daredevil and his yellow suit in the character’s early comics. Photo: comicritico

Not many know this, but when Stan Lee and Bill Everett created Daredevil in 1964, they designed him in a yellow and red suit. That classic clothing was far from having some kind of armor like the one in the Netflix series, yes, it had a striking “D” on the chest that would later become a “DD”.

redesigned daredevil

Only with the release of the third issue of his own series did Everett make way for Joe Orlando as artist. This would redesign the character to give him a more devilish appearance, as indicated by his name (devil), so he painted him entirely scarlet with black tones.

Daredevil’s redesign in scarlet in the comics. Photo: Marvel Fandom

This look was first published in “Daredevil” #7 and would go on to become the definitive look for the character both in the comics pages and in film and television.

Daredevil will return in 2024 with “Daredevil born again”, but first we will see him in “She-Hulk”, which arrives this August 18.