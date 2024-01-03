Dar es Salaam, the seat of government and most populous city in Tanzania, is an eloquent example of how a city in the Global South bravely faces the challenges of climate change to protect its inhabitants. With a population of almost five million, unbridled urban expansion and a booming economy, this Tanzanian city faces major environmental, economic and social challenges, but at the same time, it is emerging as an example of climate resilience in the region.

One of the main problems that threatens its inhabitants is their growing vulnerability to coastal flooding. Due to rising sea levels and more extreme weather patterns, low-lying parts of the city are constantly and more frequently suffering from this serious phenomenon. According to him World Bank, 80% of Dar es Salaam residents live in slums, including those in the area of Lower Msimbazi Basin, which would house 27% of the population. It should be noted that floods not only generate economic losses due to damage to homes and infrastructure, but also spread diseases, destroy crops and force the displacement of people. To address this challenge, local authorities, in collaboration with UNOPS and UN-Environment, have implemented bold adaptation measures. With international financing, more than 2,400 meters of protection dikes have been built in seven high-risk areas. Likewise, drainage channels have been expanded and the construction of resilient homes prepared to withstand floods is actively promoted.

These actions are complemented by other sustainable initiatives to turn Dar es Salaam into a low-carbon city. The implementation of renewable energies and the promotion of efficient public transportation are some of the measures that seek to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The city has established a public bus rapid transit (BRT) system. which operates on exclusive lanes, improving mobility and reducing traffic congestion. Additionally, the modernization of the bus fleet to include more environmentally friendly vehicles highlights the commitment to a sustainable future. However, implementing climate measures is extraordinarily complex in an overcrowded metropolis with marginal settlements and where 65% of the population still does not have access to grid electricity. The rapid flow of migration from the countryside to the city puts further pressure on Dar es Salaam's poor basic services and public spaces.

And the crisis does not end in the city, as climate change is also devastating the rural agricultural and pastoral livelihoods that support Tanzania's economy. Harvests are increasingly irregular and droughts hit ranchers hard, forcing them to abandon their lands. Many migrate to the capital in search of opportunities, but lack adequate training to enter the urban labor market. Faced with this onerous panorama, the authorities have deployed awareness campaigns to sensitize citizens about the importance of reducing their carbon footprint through individual actions. The Resilience! campaigncarried out in 2021 by the European Union, sought to inspire changes in habits at home.

Implementing climate measures is extraordinarily complex in an overcrowded metropolis with marginal settlements and where 65% of the population still does not have access to grid electricity

But in a country like Tanzania, the main challenge lies in financing costly climate measures. More international cooperation through technology transfer and global climate funds is urgently required. Especially considering that Africa contributes minimally to global warming, but suffers disproportionate impacts.

The contrast with other cities in the Global South shows that each city faces specific obstacles depending on its economic and social reality. Take as an example the case of Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh and home to more than 22 million people in its metropolitan area.

This megapolis faces the double challenge of dealing with rapid urban growth, while tropical storms and cyclones intensify each year due to climate change. Hurricanes regularly hit infrastructure, already saturated public roads and thousands of homes on the banks of the Buriganga River. Added to this is saline intrusion into freshwater supplies and river overflows. Unlike Tanzania, Bangladesh is a densely populated nation with much smaller territory. Therefore, it faces a humanitarian crisis and massive displacement every time extreme weather events occur. Experts warn that if global greenhouse gas emissions are not drastically reduced, within 25 years a fifth of Dhaka would be submerged.

The examples of these two cities illustrate the diversity of local effects resulting from climate change. Each municipality requires specific strategies according to its physical vulnerabilities, institutional capacities and social emergencies. Building a more resilient future for all will require the exchange of technical knowledge, political will and substantial financial resources so that the cities of the Global South can face the onslaught of this planetary phenomenon.

Teresa García is a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Urban Planning, Territory and Landscape of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia.

You can follow Future Planet in x, Facebook, instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.