Mexico.- Last Saturday it was announced hours before the start of the festival Tecate Emblem that the lead singer of the first night, Enrique Iglesias, he canceled his presentation due to health problems, which unleashed a whole revolution, since many already thought about canceling their ticket at the last minute.

Because Enrique was the main act of the night, the festival organization released a statement announcing that those who wanted their money reimbursed for the mishap could do so without any problem, without imagining what would come later.

Minutes after releasing the news, the festival released a new statement on its social networks to inform that different artists were in his favor and would join the line up of the first night to spoil the fans who were disappointed with what happened.

The integration of 90’s Pop Tour were the first confirmed of the event and moments later it was Danna Paola who was announced as the main act of the night taking Enrique’s place, surprising everyone.

After the news the tickets began to increase their sales and there weren’t as many cancellations as expected because everyone wanted to go see Danna Paola, who for the second consecutive year was part of the pop music festival.

The young singer was extremely flattered because offered two live shows in two different cities on the same nightdemonstrating his professionalism when it comes to meeting his fans.

The first concert was given in Puebla around 9:00 p.m. while the second show was in Mexico City only a few hours later, so he had no rest and had to move quickly from one place to another with all his crew and stage.

Finally, Danna Paola managed to offer a luxury show in Mexico City at the last minute and caused total madness, not only among its fans, but also among the other festival attendees, who highlighted it as the best show on the first day.