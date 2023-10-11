This undeserved joke goes around about footballers who are trying to write their autobiography: they have written more books than they read. Easy irony, for a category that certainly doesn’t include Pulitzer Prizes but which all in all includes some precious examples of footballer-writers. The recent new adventure of the Brazilian Danilo – the Juventus captain will have a regular column in his country’s magazine, “Vida Simples”, and every month he will tell curiosities and background stories related to his work – dusts off a tradition that we can easily define as ancient, because it is its roots in unsuspected and distant times. Suffice it to say here that the most successful coach in our history, Vittorio Pozzo, was a man of great culture, cosmopolitan, a perfect example of a European citizen who in the twentieth century found his natural habitat to contribute to the growth of football.