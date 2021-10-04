Daniele Scardina triumphs in the Milan Boxing Night

Great success from every point of view for the Milan Boxing Night, held on Friday 1st October at the Allianz Cloud and organized by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN which broadcast it in live streaming. Ticket sales went very well and the stands were full (respecting the capacity limit imposed by the rules relating to Covid-19). The public cheered on their favorite Daniele Scardina and was also enthusiastic about the other matches, among which the challenge between the Italian welterweight champion Nicholas Esposito and Emanuele Cavallucci stood out for its spectacularity. To make a fight spectacular it is necessary that both boxers want to exchange punches non-stop and this did Emanuele Cavallucci who had come to Milan to win. He found a hard obstacle in Esposito, determined to confirm himself as champion of Italy and he did so by always attacking and accepting the risk of taking heavy punches. After ten hard-fought rounds, Esposito won by unanimous decision. It is the fifteenth consecutive victory for Esposito, who remains undefeated.

Daniele Scardina had said he was determined to win the WBO Intercontinental belt to get closer to realizing the dream of fighting for the world championship. He achieved the goal in four rounds by hitting Doberstein at will and causing him to remain on the stool at the start of the fifth round. An unexpected outcome considering Doberstein had declared at the press conference that he was well trained and sure of beating Scardina. As always, between saying and doing there is the sea which in this case was represented by a Daniele Scardina in excellent physical shape who attacked without interruption, hitting both the face and the big target. Doberstein must have realized that he would not be able to neutralize Scardina’s attacks and preferred to stop the contest in the fifth round. Scardina rejoiced aware that he had taken a step forward by winning an important title that allows him to advance in the World Boxing Organization’s super-middleweight rankings (before the victory he was number 13 in the world). Daniele Scardina’s record is now 20 consecutive victories, 16 before the limit).

Francesco Patera wins the WBO intercontinental title

Victory before the limit also for Francesco Patera who won the WBO intercontinental lightweight title by beating Devis Boschiero in three rounds. A regular punch from Patera opened a wound on Boschiero’s eyebrow arch and the doctor ordered the stop. Francesco Patera’s record is now 24 wins (9 before the limit) and 3 defeats. Devis Boschiero’s is 48 wins, 7 defeats and 2 draws.

Ukrainian Oleksandr Yegorov abandoned, in the sixth round, against Vincenzo La Femina who obtained his tenth victory in as many matches. On paper it was a difficult match for Vincenzo La Femina who instead dominated a much more experienced opponent convincing everyone of his worth. Same goes for Samuel Nmomah who prompted Craig O’Brien’s corner to throw in the towel during the third round. Craig O’Brien is Irish superwelter champion and Irish boxers are known to be very dangerous. Instead, Samuel was very good at carrying his attacks and it became clear that he would dominate the opponent if the confrontation lasted the eight rounds. Now Samuel Nmomah’s record is 16-0 with 5 wins before the limit. British Sandy Ryan dismissed Alexandra Vujovic in the fourth round with a perfect punch to the liver. Albanian-born American welterweight Reshat Mati outpaced Vladyslav Baranov on points.

“A beautiful evening that the Milanese public liked – commented Alessandro Cherchi of Opi Since 82 – and that will surely come back to see the next event. When we are allowed to fill the Allianz Cloud to its maximum capacity (5,300 seats) we are sure to sell a record number of tickets. On this occasion, on TicketOne.it the ringside tickets were sold out in a few days even if they cost 72 Euros. A sign that Milan is in the mood for great boxing. “