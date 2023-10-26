Thursday, October 26, 2023, 10:45



| Updated 12:54 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

This Thursday at 9 in the morning, Koh Samui local time, the hearing was scheduled for the reading of charges against Daniel Sancho and the statement of the Spanish cook. However, the Court has decided that he should not testify until he has a Spanish translator. The new date set is next November 13, Wednesday, when Sancho will have to face the accusation of premeditated murder and concealment of the body of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta, as the Prosecutor’s Office has stated in its report.

Given Daniel Sancho’s request to have a translator to be able to communicate with the judges, the hearing was suspended for several hours until it was finally decided to delay it until next month, so that a sworn translation can be provided to the inmate. Since the beginning of September, he did not have a Thai lawyer either, which requires the appointment of a court-appointed lawyer at this point in the process.

Early in the morning, Rodolfo Sancho, Daniel’s father, also went to the Koh Samui Court to accompany his son in this complicated moment. He did it together with the Thai assistant with whom he was seen on this last visit to the country. Upon his arrival at the courthouse, he showed a calm face, despite the fact that a day earlier some witnesses spoke of the actor’s uneasiness after visiting his son, noting that “he kept his hands on his head all the time.” ».

The delay in the hearing gives respite to Daniel Sancho’s defense, which continues working to prove that there was no premeditation. The latest information indicated that Sancho would foreseeably not admit the facts. A twist in his statement, since last August it was the cook himself who confessed to the murder and was cooperative with the police during the reconstruction of the events. Now we will have to wait until November 13 to finally hear his statement.