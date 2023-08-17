The university, which served as a refuge for those injured in the 2018 anti-government protests, confirmed that it was notified of an investigation against it for “terrorism” and announced the suspension of all activities.

The last page was written this August 16. The government of Daniel Ortega added a new chapter to its confrontation with the Catholic Church by confiscating the Jesuit Central American University (UCA) after accusing it of “terrorism.”

The UCA, founded in 1960, is one of the most prestigious private study centers in Nicaragua and now she is obliged to transfer her movable and immovable assets, as well as her bank accounts to the State by order of Judge Gloria María Saavedra, head of the Tenth Criminal District Court of Managua Circumscription.

Through an email to their community, the UCA reported that on Tuesday, August 15, they were formally notified of “the seizure of real estate, furniture, money in national or foreign currency from immobilized bank accounts, financial products in national or foreign currency property of the UCA”, because They are under investigation for a case of “terrorism”, a crime for which dozens of opponents have been tried in the country.

“The above measures are taken in correspondence with unfounded accusations that the Central American University functioned as a center of terrorism, organizing criminal groups,” the university explained.

The Nicaraguan justice system argued that the UCA “functioned as a center of terrorism, taking advantage of the conditions created with lies, to increase the levels of violence and destruction, organizing armed and hooded criminal groups that used terrorist methods.”

In 2018, during anti-government protests stemming from a controversial social security reform promoted by Ortega, the UCA, like several Catholic churches in the country, served as a refuge for injured protesters and others fleeing police and group repression. paramilitaries affiliated with the government.

The Government of Nicaragua, through the Ministry of the Interior, canceled two other private universities this Friday and ordered the confiscation of their movable and immovable property, bringing the total to 26 outlawed since December 2021, including 7 of foreign origin. © EFE

The demonstrations, which were a watershed in the country and which triggered a social and political crisis, left more than 325 deadas well as serious accusations of human rights violations by the State and of committing crimes against humanity, as endorsed by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, IACHR.

But Daniel Ortega, the country’s Police and Army, defend the theory of a coup attempt promoted with misinformation and orchestrated by business groups, the political opposition and the Catholic Church.

According to the legal notification to the university, the court accuses the Jesuit directors of having “continuously attempted against the independence, peace, national sovereignty and self-determination of the Nicaraguan people, inciting the destabilization of the country, harming the supreme interests of the nation and international conventions and treaties on human rights, altering peace, security and constitutional order”.

The attacks against the UCA intensified in recent months

The seizure follows weeks of legal action against the university. Nicaraguan authorities had frozen the university’s bank accounts and immobilized its property.

Also, the Directorate for Alternate Conflict Resolution, Dirac, attached to the Supreme Court of Justice, revoked the accreditation of the UCA Mediation Center, an instance that served to mediate conflicts so as not to saturate the judicial system, just four months after that the same entity renew the accreditation.

The Ortega government had withdrawn the UCA from the 6% constitutional allocation that the country’s universities receive annually in March 2022, although it had already been suffering continuous budget cuts after 2018.

In September of last year, UCA vice-rector Jorge Huete was denied entry to the country after a business trip to Argentina.

The former rector of the university, José Alberto Idiáquez, who was a mediator in the dialogue that Ortega held with the opposition, was also not allowed to return to the country in 2022, after traveling to Mexico to attend to health problems.

alarmed students

One of the questions that arises after the confiscation of the university is the fate of the more than 5,000 students and 546 teachers. Several organizations and student movements in Nicaragua were alarmed last week by the freezing of university accounts.

“We want to express our firm support for the UCA of Nicaragua against the repressive actions perpetrated by the Sandinista dictatorship,” six student movements said in a joint statement.

“We consider that these measures are a clear violation of the fundamental rights of students and collaborators, as well as an attempt to restrict university autonomy,” they said.

I stand in solidarity with the Central American Province of the Society of Jesus before the confiscation of the Central American University of Managua (UCA). pic.twitter.com/wm8hITf4tW — Silvio José Báez (@silviojbaez) August 16, 2023



The UCA is not the only university affected by the official onslaught. In two and a half years, the legal status of 26 universities was cancelled, and 11 of them confiscated.

The student organizations said that the UCA was the first private university in Central America and that “its contribution to the social, scientific and cultural development of the country is undeniable. Freezing their accounts is a direct attack on education and intellectual freedom, jeopardizing the continuity of projects, research, and programs that benefit the entire university community and Nicaraguan society in general.”

During these years, the UCA has trained outstanding professionals in the country. Many student leaders active in the 2018 anti-government protests trained at that university, as well as three children of Ortega and Rosario Murillo, several ministers and Sandinista deputies.

Daniel Ortega himself enrolled there to study law in 1962, although he abandoned the classroom to become involved in the nascent Sandinista guerrilla that overthrew the Somoza dynasty.

With EFE and local media