Daniel Martínez arrived at the Tour de France as one of the leaders of the Ineos team, but in the first week he was ruled out of the fight for the title, due to illness.

Well, now you will have the opportunity to get the nail, this Saturday, in the Clásica de San Sebastián, in which his compatriots Brandon Rivera (Ineos), Esteban Chaves and Rigoberto Urán (EF) will also be present.

The loss of the Belgian Van Aert at the last moment deprives this race, included among the greats of the UCI World Tour, of one of its main attractions, but the Classic still has a lot of hidden treasure and a luxury participation.

strong batch

Yates has just won, showing his great moment of form, the Villafranca Grand Prix and the Vuelta a Castilla León; Evenepoel knows what it’s like to win this event at the age of 19 three seasons ago and Tadej Pogacar is a super class.

In addition there are the “covered” as Mikel Landa, Geraint Thomas or the Italian Vicenzo Nibali, who can occupy the upper part of the classification.

Movistar Team has this appointment marked on its calendar. Valverde has won it twice, the last one in 2014, in addition to being on the podium on three other occasions, he also has the best track record of the entire peloton in this event at a time when points are gold for this team, now that downgrading is a serious possibility.

The Murcian runner will be honored at the start for his professional career. Pogacar will not face the powerful Jumbo Visma of the last Tour de France, a team will not have either Van Aert or the winner of that queen event of cycling, the Danish Jonas Vingegaard, whose absences were announced Thursday.

Wout van Aert (left), Jonas Vingeggard (centre) and Tadej Pogacar.

The Clásica has 224 kilometers and six scoring ports, the mythical Jaizkibel and especially the Murgil’s Height, second category since it is not very high but it does have a twisting and constantly sloping road that gives access to the section that leads to the finish line.

She leads the general classification of the UCI World Tour Tadej Pogacar with 4431 points, followed by Roglic (3965) and Van Aert (3571). The North American Nelson Powles was awarded the last edition but he will not be able to reissue it due to being dropped at the last minute.

EFE