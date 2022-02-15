Almost 20 years after being on the air Mañana maldita, the radio program hosted by daniel marquina and Jorge Aguayo said goodbye to the public. Characters like ‘Tía Portola’ and ‘Baby witch’ made the morning show broadcast by Radio Planeta iconic; however, now ends a stage that leaves his fans nostalgic.

The host and entertainer Daniel Marquina, who had the opportunity to try both television and radio, comments in an exclusive interview for La República on his next adventures after saying goodbye to the program that saw him grow up.

New beginnings after the end of Damn Tomorrow

Currently, few programs remain in force for so long and one of them was Maldita Mañana, which was on the air for almost two decades and accompanied thousands of Peruvians in its different stages. The drivers said goodbye with emotional messages and continued on their way. Among them, Daniel Marquina, who received the proposal to work in another radio house, where he now has his own show called Pan con Butter.

He’s about to be a month old, and he’s excited to learn that it’s a project of his own. “It gave me the tingling again to invent things again and try to amuse people”he said excitedly.

He has even had controversial guests, the first being Sigrid Bazán, a congresswoman from the Together for Peru party, and he hopes that the next one will be Carla García.

YOU CAN SEE: Damn morning, with Daniel Marquina and Jorge Aguayo, says goodbye after 19 years on the radio

“The objective of the program is for people to get to know that character who is already very famous, relevant, so that they can have him as is, what he eats for breakfast, what bothers him when he is trolled, what he suffers from; try to have fun talking (…) There is a part where I ask her (Sigrid) what is the badge she hates the most and I gave her several alternatives, she was red, left-handed, bolognese; she burst out laughing”commented the popular ‘Marcuilas’.

He also commented that today he considers that the radio world is increasingly competitive. “I feel that radio is very challenging today (…) Which makes us, those of us behind the micro, compete with more desire to invent, because every month and a half you realize that your direct competition suddenly isn’t much better than you, but if you have more listeners.”

The damned podcast with Gonzalo Torres and ‘Papopa’ Robles

Daniel Marquina, Gonzalo Torres and Augusto ‘Papopa’ Robles got together to create Los malditos podcast, which has already released its first episode on Spotify and lasts almost an hour. In this new project, the remembered announcers rescue the essence of what was Mañana maldita.

Daniel Marquina and Gonzalo Torres get together again in their new podcast Los malditos. Photo: The Damned/Capture

“It’s basically hesitating as much as we were hesitating before. We are going to give the people what they are asking so much of us, which is to make Radio Maldita again, return to having some endearing characters like ‘Baby witch’, who returned in this first episode; and obviously try to entertain people with new characters, “said Daniel Marquina to this newspaper.

The first episode of The Damned has already premiered on Spotify. Photo: The Damned/Instagram

He started in stand up comedy with the show Barrio Fino together with Raúl Castagneto

From an early age, Daniel Marquina knew that he had the gift of being heard when speaking. “And around me, people listening to me without interrupting me, because what I was saying to them I don’t know if they found it relevant or interesting, but it caught their attention,” he recalled. His main influences were the Mexican humor of artists like Chespirito or Cantinflas.

Although he accepts that he is not an actor, he has one of the most important resources for this field: improvisation. In 2019, he ventured into stand-up comedy with the play Barrio Fino: humor entre amigos together with his friend, Raúl Castagneto.

Daniel Marquina and Raúl Castagneto premiered the stand-up comedy show Barrio Fino in 2019. Photo: Difusion

When asked how the idea of ​​creating this show was born, the radio host pointed out that it was largely due to the anecdotes he experienced behind the scenes when they hosted the Entre Memes program on Movistar Deportes, where they joked about the differences they had growing up. .

YOU CAN SEE: Daniel Marquina, ex-host of Mañana Maldita, returns to the radio with a new program

“I didn’t think it was going to go so well for us, all the rooms were filled, there were excellent comments (…) I told anecdotes that happened to me as an intern in my neighborhood of Jesús María and they were nothing like the anecdotes that Raúl had with his friends in San Borja”Markina said.

Daniel Marquina celebrates the success of Speaking balls

If we talk about the world of comedy shows, the one that is currently giving the time is Hablando rogues under the leadership of Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna, who in each episode manage to fill the Canout theater. When Daniel was consulted about the program, he was happy for their success, since previous days media figures criticized the duo, assuring that “we live in a country with double standards.”

“They look like bosses to me (…) They have more and more followers, more people, and the more people you have, the more people will not like it, it is inevitable. I do not feel with the authority, nor with the desire to say that this is the humor that should be practiced and this is the humor that should not be practiced”he specified.

Daniel Marquina had a short participation in the movie Asu Mare. Photo: Diffusion

She met Ricardo Mendoza because they recorded together in the movies Asu Mare, where Marquina played the remembered soldier “Apéguese” and Mendoza played ‘Tarrón’, one of Carlos Alcántara’s friends from the neighborhood.

YOU CAN SEE: Listeners of Mañana maldita lament the end of the radio program with heartfelt messages

His time on television as a driver in El dressing room and Entre memes

Despite having more than three years of experience on the small screen, for Daniel Marquina this is a space for continuous learning. “It’s a medium that I’ve had to know from an old age, but it’s entertaining,” he admitted.

Both El dressing room and Entre memes are related to the world of sports, but the topics are covered from a different angle, with which they seek to make the person known and not just the athlete.

“What I liked the most about this format is that in some way I bring people closer to these artists that nobody wants to have on their screen. I mean, I’m a very good friend of the paddle surfing champion or the taekwondo champion, but nobody knows them. We somehow make room for them and tell them ‘this is your space’. We had a good time, we treat them as they deserve, as great athletes who bring great achievements to Peru”, assured Marquina.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Renzo Winder, the charismatic announcer who is now competing against Carloncho on Onda Cero?

Marquina is fascinated by this type of program in which you can see the simpler side of a public figure, which is why she considers herself a fan of shows like Henry Spencer’s Room. “When you talk to another person and there is a good vibe, the interviews are much more fun.”

The interview you will never forget

In his seasoned experience in the media, the announcer of Pan con Butter had the opportunity to talk with artists of international stature such as Natalia Lafourcade, Reik, Julieta Venegas, Gondwana, among others; However, if they ask him which one he considers was the most anecdotal and special for him, he will comment that he did not have anything to do with one of them.

Daniel Marquina announced the details of Bread with Butter, his new program.

“One day parasoccer 7 players arrive at Entre memes, I was interviewing the captain; he sent his regards to his girlfriend and told her ‘hope to be with you soon’ and I ask him ‘how long have you not seen her’, and he is blind, I never realized it, but I loved that he himself told me ‘how long have I not seen her, if I haven’t seen pe, cause’” he recalled between laughs.

Daniel Marquina considers that due to this mistake he could have been preyed upon by trolls because of the “insensitive”, even so the mishap did not go too far because, according to the driver, the athlete felt comfortable in the program and knew that it was not his intention to offend him. “I have had the opportunity to interview many artists, but I will never forget this leg, we felt so comfortable that we did not care about what sometimes bothers us the most, which are appearances”.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Chiki’ tells what conditions Tilsa Lozano put on him to accept an interview

Daniel Marquina is a man of challenges

Almost at the end of the interview, the former speaker of Mañana maldita reveals that creativity is part of him and that he is always looking for new ways to entertain his audience. “I feel that radio and television are both challenging me, they are constantly asking me to think; from there they are already giving me life”.

In the future, he would like to be able to live off “his own idiocies”, in reference to the podcast Los malditos. “I want to have fun with my friends and for that to generate income so I can live happily with my family,” she said. For now, Daniel Marquina will continue to brighten up mornings on the radio with his fun way of being, with which he has already won the affection of Peruvians.