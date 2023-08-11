The national bike trial team, made up of Vera Barón, Borja Conejos, Daniel Barón, Víctor Pérez and Daniel Cegarra from Cartagena continues its hegemony in this discipline. The Spanish team has been the best in the Glasgow World Cup and won its fifth consecutive title.

The Spanish cyclists staged an impeccable performance, which has allowed them to add their fifth consecutive world team crown. The Spaniards hardly had any opposition and achieved a score of 810 points, leading the always tough French team by 130 and the British team by 210. The elite Borja Conejos and Daniel Barón led the national team, adding 190 points. While the team’s juniors, Daniel Cegarra and Víctor Pérez, achieved 180 and 160 points, respectively. For her part, the female representative Vera Barón added a total of 90 points after a zero in the last sector.

The national team extends its hegemony in a discipline in which it chains its fifth title

Cegarra repeats world title, since last year, in Abu Dhabi, he climbed to the top of the podium with the selection. Spain won its fourth consecutive bike trials crown in the capital of the United Arab Emirates and Cegarra, who in 2021 was proclaimed individual junior world champion, participated in the success as part of a team that also included Borja Conejos, Daniel Baron, Nil Benitez and Vera Baron.

The youngest



These riders, of which the member of the Mundobici Riders Club is the youngest, showed, as they have done again this year in Glasgow, their ability to keep Spain at the top of the international level in this cycling discipline. The national team had their toughest rival in France, leading them by only 50 points –890 compared to 840–, while Germany took the bronze, with 800 points.

The triumph of the national team in Scotland was not the only triumph for Spain in Glasgow. The Majorcan Albert Torres was proclaimed runner-up in the world with brilliant management in the scoring test. Torres had already warned at the beginning of the year in the Swiss town of Grenchen, where he won silver in the European Track Cycling Championships, in the scoring test.