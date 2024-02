Sunday, February 18, 2024, 07:58

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Daniel Albaladejo (Cartagena, 1971), whose presence is imposing, it does not matter that he is dressed as Othello by Lorenzo Caprile who, disguised as a little worm, forever dazzled the playwright, stage director and Princess of Asturias of Literature Juan Mayorga, since he swept the all the theaters…

This content is exclusive for subscribers