Moto3 opened the day of the Portuguese Grand Prix in a race that was divided into three acts. In the first, the poleman of the category, José Antonio Rueda, broke the pack in the first ten laps with an overwhelming pace. The intention of the very young Sevillian driver was to escape alone, because he had the pace for it, but what he managed to do was reduce the front group to six units. Once the Rueda moment was over, David Alonso picked up his baton, who went on the attack halfway through the race, giving the group a new growth spurt. In fact, the Colombian Hispanic also looked for an escape and had a second advantage over his rivals. However, with five laps remaining he was absorbed by the group. And at that moment the Moto3 winner, Dani Holgado, appeared.

«I left the weight of the race to Rueda and Alonso, who had more pace than me at the start because they were on soft tires. “I have known how to wait for my moment and I have attacked when I saw that I was stronger,” said Holgado. The one from Sant Vicent del Raspeig read the race perfectly and took the lead in the final turns, with another change of pace that only Rueda could come out of. In the previous round in Qatar, Holgado had also entered first on the last lap and lost the race in the final corner in a head-to-head with Alonso. This time, the film was going to be very different and the man from Alicante defended himself tooth and nail against a rival who did not find the space in that last sector that he had done so well all weekend. At least, Rueda achieved his best result as a World Championship driver.

Holgado's victory was a reward for him, as it placed him at the front of the provisional Moto3 classification. And the leader until Portimao, David Alonso, collapsed in the final stretch of the race due to the tire falling and in fact, lost the podium in favor of Iván Ortolá. The Valencian was in charge of closing the Spanish triplet.