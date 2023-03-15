Daniel Alves He is still in a Barcelona prison, while there is talk that the start date of the trial is close.

His accusation of rape continues to give people talk in Spain and in the world of football, which is pending the decision made with the Brazilian.

(Gerard Piqué: the photos that left Clara Chía and Shakira “very depressed”) (Colombia knows the way to the 2026 World Cup: this is how the qualifiers will be played)

The media ‘persecute’ Joanna Sanz, his wife, the one who has had to live difficult hours and hours with this issue.

Sanz, this Wednesday, wrote, in his own handwriting, a letter in which he made a radical decision with his relationship.

Hard words

“I think it will take me years of life to get his way of looking at me out of my memory. That way of as if I were the most incredible thing in the world. And fuck yeah, I’m awesome. Because I am hardworking, independent, intelligent, thoughtful, affectionate, funny, faithful and humane. So human that, despite the damage he has caused me, I am still here by his side,” he said.

And he added: “”I chose as a life partner a person who was perfect in my eyes. He was always there when I needed him the most, he always supported me in everything, he encouraged me to grow, affectionate, attentive… It’s so hard for me to accept that this person could break me into a thousand pieces.”

The model assures that she had to leave Barcelona. Photo: Instagram: @joanasanz

Sanaz visited Alves last Sunday in prison and when he left it he did not utter parabla, as he did on previous occasions.

“I continue and will continue to be, but in another way. I love him and I will always love him. Whoever says that love is forgotten is deceiving himself or did not really love. But I love myself, I respect myself and I value myself much more. Forgiving relieves, so I keep the magic and close this stage of my life that began on 05/18/15″, wrote.

(Piqué explodes and talks about the wedding with Clara Chía: decision would affect Shakira) (Brutal fight between the fans of Naples and Eintracht, video)

Sports