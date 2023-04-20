While the former player Barcelona Dani Alves He has asked the judge who is investigating him for the alleged rape of a young woman at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona to release him on provisional release, and has insisted that the images from the security cameras of the private room exonerate him, his ex, Joanna Sanz, He published a scandalous image that has received criticism.

As EFE has been informed by legal sources, the document was presented this morning before the investigating court number 15 of Barcelonawhich is investigating the footballer for allegedly raping a 23-year-old girl in a bathroom in a private room at Sutton on December 30.

Alves’s defense, carried out by the lawyers Cristóbal Martell and Arnau Xumetra, has again requested the provisional release of the footballer, which the Barcelona Court already rejected in February, after he appeared again before the judge last Monday, to which he insisted that he had consensual sex with the complainant and that he lied in his first statement to hide his infidelity from his wife.

Reality

In the letter, the soccer player’s lawyers attached an expert report that they have commissioned on the images captured by the security cameras of the private room and which, according to the defense, would show that the defendant and the victim were flirting before the events, dancing and drinking together, and that she voluntarily entered the bathroom after Alves did.

The kiss

Another issue that touches the footballer is the staff. It is already known that Joana Sanz abandoned him and makes a living out of him.

The model has been seen at work and also at some parties, birthday celebrations for her friends.

Sanz congratulated her great friend, Sandra Tabares, on his birthday, and thanked him for his help in those difficult times he went through.

“Happy birthday, Sandra Tabarés. I love you. Thank you for getting me off the ground and filling me with vitality again. We continue adding moments. In the hard and in the ripe ones,” Sanz wrote on his networks.

The image that accompanied the message was scandalous, because she is dancing in the video and next to it is a photo in which she kisses her friend on the mouth.

