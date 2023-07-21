Dani Alves completed six months in prison, after the alleged sexual assault on December 30 in a Barcelona nightclub. In the midst of his legal troubles, the Brazilian soccer player is in the process of separating from his wife, Joana Sanz.

“She is the same woman with whom I married eight years ago, we are still married and I long to share my whole life with her,” Dani Alves had recently said, in an interview with Mayka Navarro. Therefore, the announcement of the breakup was a surprise.

Little by little more details about the case of Dani Alves come to light

Sanz has remained silent in recent weeks about the situation of the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain player. However, the 31-year-old Spanish model reappeared this week, when a team from the Europa Press agency approached her to talk about it.

This was the chance meeting of Joana Sanz with journalists

Joana avoided referring to the situation the Brazilian is experiencing. “It is my private life. I understand that it is his job, but I prefer to keep it private, ”she said when she was approached by reporters.

Nor did he want to refer to the recent statements by Dani Alves about their relationship. “I don’t get involved in that,” she insisted.

The program ‘Así es la vida’ on the Telecinco channel assured that Dani Alves’ entourage is putting up obstacles to carry out the divorce process.

“Joana Sanz is clear that she is going to divorce Dani Alves. It has been speculated that, if she wants to get divorced, why haven’t the procedures started. Dani Alves is not accepting the conditions of the divorce. He is putting all possible obstacles so that it does not take place, ”says that version.

