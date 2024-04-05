– The ex-footballer Daniel Alves He appeared for the second time in the Barcelona Court after being released provisionally on March 25 after paying bail of one million euros, while the appeals regarding his sentence to four and a half years in prison for rape are resolved.

According to press reports, Alves arrived at the Barcelona Palace of Justice accompanied by his lawyer, Ines Guardiolato appear before the secretary of section 21 of the Barcelona Court, where he remained for around ten minutes, until he left the building.

Dani Alves with his lawyer Inés Guardiola. Photo:EFE Share

First public words

Later, Alves was approached by the press at the Mr. Porter restaurant in Barcelona, ​​along with his friend Bruno Brasil.

Dani Alves was released from prison. His lawyer accompanies him. Photo:AFP Share

The former soccer player decided to give some statements, although he did not go into details of his case.

First, he referred to his appearance in court. “It's what I have to do. Every Friday I go to court and that's it. I don't have much else to do either”he told El Periódico.

Alves was optimistic about what lies ahead in his case: “The game I have to play is in the courts,” he said.

He acknowledged that he has “no idea” how long the judicial process could last. “Wherever I go I survive. I adapt to everything because for me it is not the place that makes the person, but the person that makes the place,” she said.

The Brazilian soccer player, Dani Alves, accompanied by his lawyer, Inés Guardiola, upon his arrival at his home after being released provisionally. Photo:EFE Share

After giving these brief statements, Alves paid the bill and left the place. He must appear in court next week.

The Brazilian has been sentenced in the first instance to four years and six months in prison for raping a young woman in the toilets of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30, 2022, and has been in prison for a total of 14 months.

Section 21 of the Barcelona Court, the court that tried and sentenced him, allowed

Alves will be released from jail when a bail of one million euros is posted, with one of the three magistrates voting against, while the appeals against the sentence that convicted him of rape are resolved.

Finally, Dani Alves left the Brians 2 prison, in Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona), on March 25, after having been able to deposit the million euros imposed by the Barcelona Court that same day in the morning.

SPORTS with EFE

More sports news