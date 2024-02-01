Dancing helps you lose weight: it's like a physical exercise suitable for all ages

Of Anna Fregonara

Dancing is a pleasant and fun activity: it counteracts the laziness of the younger ones, stimulates the elderly and those at low risk of accidents. Benefits also for the mind and sociality

It's not important how good you are at it because, at any level, it seems to help you lose weight and could be another lever to counteractoverweight and obesity

constantly increasing throughout the world. As long as, as a form of aerobic exercise, you do it for at least three months before seeing the results. A group of researchers reached this conclusion when they asked themselves whether dancing could be an effective way to burn fat and lose weight. He, therefore, initiated a review of the scientific literature and published the results on Plos One: moving to the rhythm of music seems to have a significant effect on improving body composition and morphology in people with overweight and obesity compared to those who lead a normal daily lifestyle.

The results The researchers analyzed, from 10 surveys, 646 overweight or obese participants aged approximately 48 years, divided into a control group, whose movement intensity fell within the weekly range recommended by the World Health Organization of 150-300 minutes of exercise , and dance group. Here most sessions – at least sSeven different dance forms – it took place three times a week for a duration of 40-60 minutes each. Dancing, the researchers write, has contributed improvements in body mass, waist circumference and fat mass.

a real truth These results suggest how dancing has physical exercise inherent in it and therefore it can be considered as a sporting activity, he explains Francesco Landi, director of the Aging, Orthopedic and Rheumatological Sciences department of the Irccs A. Gemelli University Polyclinic Foundation in Rome. Overweight and obesity are two of the main risk factors for women cardiovascular and chronic diseases and for a lack of longevity in good health. Dancing has the advantage of being a'pleasant activity

at any age and this makes the participants more likely not to give up because they enjoy it. Recommending it as a weight loss program can, therefore, be a help in teaching how to move without having to dedicate yourself to the canonical activities often considered boring by those who don't like sports.

Health benefits Equating dancing to an aerobic sporting activity, the benefits are the same as those who ride a bicycle, those who run at a more or less fast pace, those who practice walking or those who swim: Better cardiovascular performance, lowering of blood pressure and cholesterol, weight reduction, adds the expert. Obviously samba and rockfor example, which are characterized by a greater paceand, are equivalent to a more sustained run while slow dances, such as waltzthey will be similar to a walk. Dancing, calibrated according to age, is a movement with a low risk of injury and that's fineto counteract the laziness of the younger ones and to stimulate the elderly: the intensity and duration will make the difference, to be personalized, just as is done when the doctor prescribes a drug taking into account the years and possible comorbidities. Furthermore, promotes coordination and this protects against the risk of falling in everyday life. For this reason it can also be recommended to those suffering from Parkinson's.