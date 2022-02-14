The French couple made up of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron completes an inimitable palmarès and wins the Olympic gold, the only one that was still missing, in the figure skating ice dance, closing with a score of 226.98, a new world record. Silver to the couple of the Russian Olympic Committee Victoria Sinitsina-Nikita Katsalapov (220.51), bronze to the American couple Madison Hubbell-Zachary Donohue (218.02).

Great performance by the Azzurri Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri, who rise from 7th place in rhythm dance and finish fifth with 207.05, improving the 10th place four years ago and confirming themselves as the third pair among the Europeans. In the history of the Games, only Barbara Fusar Poli (their coach) and Maurizio Margaglio did better with the bronze medal in Salt Lake City, while Calegari-Camerlengo in 1992 and Faiella-Scali in 2010 had also finished in fifth place. Milan-Cortina 2026 to try to improve the result is not taken for granted: “We would like to, but we have to see how our body will react. Next year we will certainly move forward, then we will see, also based on the results. As long as we grow up and our body also reacts well we keep going, but we practice a difficult sport where there is no room for fun ”, the words of Guignard. “I’m from Milan, it would be wonderful for me to be there, but it’s a long-term project that still requires time”, Fabbri’s words. And on the race: “Very happy, we skated with the heart, it was difficult to manage mentally and physically and we are very happy to have entered the top six”.