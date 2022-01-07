Dance Markus Kuusinen got excited about shuffle 10 years ago and got some amazing looks at the bar – Now he shows in a video how everyone can learn Tiktok hit dance

Shuffle is a showy and fast-paced dance style that is hugely popular right now thanks to a variety of Tiktok videos. Markus Kuusinen has been shuffling for many years – with the advice of a veteran, you can immerse yourself in the suction of trend dance.

Nightclub the dance floor was sticky, but it wasn’t Markus Kuusista disturbed. On the contrary, the legs moved smoothly to the beat of electronic dance music. Markus Kuusinen recalls how after the army he went to the bar to dance with his friends a lot.

Shuffle took it as he went, and Kuusinen didn’t care about the wonders but danced all the way to the spot.