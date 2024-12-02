The legend of Conor McGregor falls apart. The year 2024 is being a dark year for the great mixed martial arts star. Last June, the Irishman left his followers in the lurch when he canceled his return to the UFC cage due to a new injury. Now, the fighter has been convicted of rape due to events that occurred in December 2018 and their situation is worsening. And the fact is that a large part of the brands and sponsorships with which he worked have announced the cessation of their collaborations due to the conviction.

However, if there is a brand with which ‘The Notorious’ is associated, it is the UFC. For now, The mixed martial arts company – whose most visible face is that of Dana White – has not commented on the matter.. By contract, McGregor still has two fights pending with the UFC, so it is not clear if the UFC will break relations with what has been its most profitable athlete or if, despite the conviction, it will continue to exploit his figure.

Regardless of the fact that there have been no official statements, some of its fighters have spoken out. This is the case of the legendary Matt Brownwhich in the podcast MMAFighting He assured that the Irishman is the only one who can save his image if he sets his mind to it. “I don’t think this is insurmountable, but he has to be the one to save it”said the legendary UFC fighter, who at 42 years old is still active. Brown has been linked to the UFC since 2008 and has ended all but two of his victories by either KO (17 times) or submission (another seven).

“No one is going to save him from this situation. The UFC can’t save him. He has to do things right. Get out of the clubs. Put down the straws and go back to the gym. “Maybe fighting isn’t what he wants to do anymore, so maybe that’s not the right path, but I think he can be saved,” Brown said.

“If he comes out and says, ‘I learned a lot from this situation and I’m not going to put myself in these kinds of situations anymore, I’m going to focus on my family… all that kind of stuff, he says all the good things… People like to see a redemption story. People want people to be good people. We want Conor to do that, but he has to be the one to do it. “It won’t happen on its own,” he said.





At the moment, Conor McGregor still maintains his innocence and assures that the events for which he has been convicted were consensual. Consequently, the Irish fighter considers that the jury did not consider all the evidence and has announced that it will appeal the court decision.