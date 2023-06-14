dire that Nikola Jokic is unique is like saying the sun is warm. Let’s start with the numbers, which everyone likes. He was the 41st pick in the NBA Draft, thus the lowest pick to become Finals MVP. Then, until these last three years, there was no consensus about him. They called him “slow, overweight, not elegant, not athletic.” Worse yet, they called it “boring.” When have these terms ever been used to describe an mvp?