Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Split

After the Kakhovka dam was blown up, masses of water flooded the region around Cherson. This is a serious setback for Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

Cherson – Despite numerous warnings, the case has come true: a Explosion at Kachowska Dam brought down the monstrous structure in the Dnipro Delta on Tuesday (June 6). Whole regions have now been flooded and, for the most part, have become impassable. This is a major setback for Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Because the counter-offensive that started in the Cherson region now appears to have been stopped again. For experts, therefore, there is a conscious Russian strategy behind the incident.

Kachowska Dam blown up: Expert assumes Russia made conscious calculations

After the blowing up of the Kachowska dam near Cherson, military expert Markus Reisner assumes a “diabolical calculation” with which Russia could have accepted the widespread destruction and the high number of victims. Due to the flooding, it is no longer possible for soldiers to land in the contested river delta, he said nv. Previously, activities had repeatedly been reported in the southern region around Cherson, which could have indicated a counter-offensive by Ukraine on this section of the front.

Must accept setbacks in the counteroffensive: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyj. © Uncredited/dpa

80 villages flooded by explosion

The explosion at the Kachowska Dam happened early Tuesday morning. According to the information, half of the length of the structure was destroyed. The 30-meter-high dam, built on the Dnieper River in 1956 as part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, was 3.2 kilometers long before the explosion. It is now feared that the rupture of the dam in the contested Cherson region will lead to massive flooding. According to local authorities, about 16,000 people live in the “critical zone”. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal spoke of a risk of flooding for up to 80 towns, some of which are now said to have been evacuated and disconnected from the power grid.

A lot of information can be found in Ukraine war not independently verify. Both warring factions shifted the responsibility to each other. While the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking of “terror” by Russia, the Kremlin conversely accused the government in Kiev of sabotage.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Ukraine counter-offensive thwarted by breach in dam

Nevertheless, there are many indications that Russia is taking targeted action to make a counteroffensive by Ukraine in the region more difficult. It will now hardly be possible for the Ukrainian troops to cross the Dnipro, confirmed the military expert at the Bundeswehr University in Munich, Carlo Masala, in an interview with the TV station der World. Basically, water crossings and landings were among the most difficult tasks in an operation. In view of the water masses, this is now “almost impossible” because Ukraine does not have the necessary equipment.

Recently there had been repeated speculation that the region around Cherson could be part of the planned counter-offensive in the Ukraine war. For months, Ukrainian special units – including soldiers of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center – carried out attacks on Russian positions along the Dnipro.

Special unit for counter-offensive The 73rd Naval Special Operations Center enters the “17. Marine Special Brigade”, which originated in the Soviet Union. Originally formed as a training unit, it is best known today for its amphibious assault and reconnaissance missions in the Ukraine War behind enemy lines along the Dnipro River. The Ukrainian special unit has an organizational structure similar to that of a US Navy Seals team. The headquarters in the Mykolaiv administrative region, which is located immediately west of the Kherson administrative region.

After the unit, which is comparable to the US Navy Seals elite force, was able to liberate part of the western bank in the river delta in November, operations were repeatedly planned from there. In January, for example, the soldiers of the special forces are said to have attacked the east bank, knocking out a Russian command and control post. They used drones and gunboats before disappearing again at night, the recently reported Business Insider. Reports of such attacks with speedboats had recently increased noticeably.

Major offensive in the Ukraine war: the Selensky government continues to keep a low profile

However, it remains unclear whether Ukraine could actually have planned a major offensive in the region around Cherson. After Ukraine has been armed with numerous weapon systems by the West and the summer weather theoretically makes an advance possible, the Start a counteroffensive on up to five front sectors at the same time. However, the Ministry of Defense does not want to give an official date. Instead, several government officials shared a video on social media calling for silence on possible reports of a major offensive and military strategy. “Plans love silence,” the film says. Kiev is also silent on the extent to which plans will have to be rescheduled because of the blowing up of the dam. (jkf)