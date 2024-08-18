The usual suspects

Once again it was them – Pecco Bagnaia And Jorge Martin – to monopolize the first two positions in the Austrian GP finish order. The result mirrors that of yesterday’s Sprint and just like in the short race on Saturday, the show was seen especially in the first laps, with a hard-fought head-to-head. Then Bagnaia, one tenth after another, managed to build up a lead that continued all the way to the checkered flag.

Derby in the family

A privileged spectator of this constant challenge for victory, which is reflected in the World Championship standings where Bagnaia now has a five-point margin over Martin, is the Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna. Interviewed by Sky Sport MotoGP immediately after the race at the Red Bull Ring, the ‘creator’ of the very fast Desmosedici did not hide his concern at seeing two of his riders constantly fighting for the leadership of the races and the championship.

Dall’Igna’s agitation

“This is definitely another important victory, also because it is the eighth GP in a row in which we occupy all the podium places. – claimed Dall’Igna, citing yet another record achieved by the Borgo Panigale bikes – so it’s really a great pride. I have to thank everyone, from the drivers first of all, to the teams and the people at home who are doing a masterful job. I experience the challenge between Pecco and Martin a bit like last year – he admitted – It’s hard to stay calm because they both take so many risksas we saw from the times they did during the Sprint, but they are truly incredible. They are drivers to be cuddled” he concluded.