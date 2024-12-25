January is just around the corner, and with it returns one of the most anticipated events in the motor world: the Dakar Rally. From its prologue on January 3 to the finish line on the 17th, this 47th edition will test the resistance and adaptability of the participants in the deserts of Saudi Arabia, reaffirming its place as the toughest race in the world.

One of the main novelties this year is the implementation of separate routes for motorcycles and cars in five key stages, a measure that seeks to improve the safety of the route. In addition, the format includes a 48-hour marathon stage, where participants must face a tough challenge without external assistance.

What will be the stages of the Dakar?

The prologue will take place on January 3 in Bisha, a brief 29 kilometer touchdown to determine the starting order. The action will intensify the next day with the first stage, which will have 500 kilometers in total, of which 412 will be timed. This first section will serve as an appetizer of what is to come.

Prologue – January 3th

Bisha – Bisha (29km) Let the engines roar! Time for a test of pure racing skills.

A prologue — a challenge where every second counts. At the end, the top 10 in the @FIM_live and @fia will choose their starting order for the next day. … pic.twitter.com/8AppakmPuf — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) November 28, 2024

Stage 1 – January 4th

Bisha – Bisha (SS: 412km) Adaptation is the name of the game! From sand to rocks, competitors will race on all surfaces, adjusting speed as they go.

At the halfway point, navigators will face a maze of tracks—sharp minds and nerves of steel are a… pic.twitter.com/GgXzCiiPnn — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) November 28, 2024

One of the most notable stages will be the double day of January 5 and 6, known as ’48 hours chrono’. This format pushes both drivers and vehicles to the limit, forcing them to travel nearly 1,000 kilometers without the possibility of resorting to external mechanical assistance.









Stage 2A/2B – January 5th and 6th – 48H CHRONO

Bisha – Bisha (FIM SS: 958km ; FIA SS: 971km) We told you right from the start, and we meant it — 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝟰𝟴𝗛 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗼.

During these 2 days of racing, it’s all about endurance and performance as competitors… pic.twitter.com/BFgzcVvUzu — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) November 28, 2024

Stage 3 – January 7th

Bisha – Al Henakiyah (SS: 496km) The long stopover in Bisha is over. It’s time for the competitors to head north!

The early technical sections will test the riders’ arms, but once that’s behind them, it’s all about twisting the throttle.

The… pic.twitter.com/iS0du58bXd — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) November 28, 2024

Stage 4 – January 8th – MARATHON

Al Henakiyah – AlUla (SS: 415km) Some tough days are behind, but no time to miss!

This marathon stage is wild, with volcanic terrain and technical tracks leading to AlUla’s stunning canyons.

At the bivouac, bikes get just 1.5… pic.twitter.com/quVRbdaSnt — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) November 28, 2024

Stage 5 – January 9th

AlUla – Hail (SS: 428km) Super-fast tracks to start, then the pace drops as the race hits the sand.

Next, a mosaic of landscapes leads to stony terrain on the outskirts of Hail. For many, simply doing it to that day — the rest day — is a… pic.twitter.com/MiLqq2sxS5 — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) November 28, 2024

After a well-deserved rest in Ha’il on January 10, the teams will resume the race towards the imposing Empty Quarter. This vast and hostile desert will be the scene of several consecutive stages, with endless dunes and treacherous terrain that will test even the most experienced.

Stage 6 – January 11th

Hail – Al Duwadimi (SS: 606km) The second week of #Dakar2025 will be a true test, with stages much longer than the first!

The first stage sets the tone with two contrasting specials: a rocky section followed by a faster stretch. But don’t get… pic.twitter.com/GvwnqBPPaQ — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) November 28, 2024

Stage 7 – January 12th

Al Duwadimi – Al Duwadimi (FIM SS: 460km / FIA SS: 481km) Car crews will need to adapt to navigating without the help of elite rider tracks, especially since split courses will dominate the rest of the Dakar route.

The bonus? More time to… pic.twitter.com/XwJ2E8Gg6z — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) November 28, 2024

Stage 8 – January 13th

Al Duwadimi – Riyadh (FIM SS: 485km / FIA SS: 487km) Another intense and varied stage ahead!

Expect a high-stakes showdown between the title contenders, as the thousands of kilometers begin to take their toll.

By now, the Dakar… pic.twitter.com/Z3qRd9jYeE — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) November 28, 2024

Stage 9 – January 14th

Riyadh – Haradh (SS: 357km) The journey through Saudi Arabia continues!

The route to Haradh heads south on mostly fast tracks.

This bite-sized stage will be a treat for the speed demons still in the race! #Dakar2025 #DakarInSaudi pic.twitter.com/Pq7iUsbLOg — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) November 28, 2024

Stage 10 – January 15th

Haradh – Shubaytah (FIM SS: 117km / FIA SS: 123km) The day kicks off at dawn with a long road section to the Empty Quarter’s sands.

The special is short but tricky, with surprises behind every dune. The adventure in the dunes is just… pic.twitter.com/ESXIXYIu2b — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) November 28, 2024

Stage 11 – January 16th

Shubaytah – Shubaytah (FIM SS: 321km / FIA SS: 284km SS: 130km) The Empty Quarter Challenge reaches its climax! Dune masters will have their chance to gain time on this treacherous terrain, full of ergs and chotts.

However, this… pic.twitter.com/VDi2M4ZeSQ — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) November 28, 2024

Stage 12 – January 17th – MASS START

Shubaytah – Shubaytah (SS: 62km) The time has come for a MASS START, with the cavalry charging full speed across the desert!

Final kilometers, finish in the bivouac, in the middle of the dunes, thrills and emotions… pic.twitter.com/zRg7EeLvbz — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) November 28, 2024

The section of the tenth stage between Haradh and Shubaytah stands out especially, where navigation will be the biggest obstacle. Finally, the 2025 Dakar Rally will come to an end on January 17 in Shubaytah, after more than 7,000 kilometers of competition.