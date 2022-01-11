There ninth stage of the Dakar 2022 reserved one of the most intense and close battles of the entire edition, which he finally rewarded Giniel de Villers as winner of the day test. The South African of the Toyota in fact he won the 287 km heat disputed by Wadi Ad-Dawasir in Wadi Ad-Dawa, with an advantage of just two minutes even on fifth classified, the French Sebastien Loeb. A result that highlighted the work of the entire Japanese team, capable of achieving a hat-trick with the second place of Henk Lategan – only nine seconds behind the winner – and the third of Nasser Al-Attiyah. A placement, moreover, not indifferent for the Qatari driver, always in command of the general classification with 39 minutes ahead of Loeb.

In today’s stage de Villers redeemed himself from a series of performances marked by bad luck and technical problems encountered since the beginning of this 44th edition, thus winning his first victory in 2022 right in front of his compatriot. In this regard, the 2009 sample commented on what happened in this test, which was also marked by an inconvenience that did not, however, deny him the possibility of concluding in front of everyone: “We made a clean stage – he stressed – even though we had suspension issues for two or three days, the car ran incredibly well today. I thank the mechanics who worked all night. We had a puncture of the left front wheel 50 km before the finish, but it held out without us having to stop. There are three stages to go, anything can still happen, even if we are suffering for the hour we lost at the start of the race ”.