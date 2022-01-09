The seventh stage of the Dakar did not start under the best auspices: in the transfer towards the start of the Riyadh-Al Dawadimi fraction (402 km of special), Daniel Sanders hit a sidewalk and fell, injuring his left arm. The Australian, third in the general classification, was taken to hospital and, given the poor conditions of his GasGas, the Desert Marathon had to say goodbye to one of its protagonists. Fortunately, many others remain, such as José Ignacio Cornejo Florimo, who won the seventh fraction despite 11th place after the first waypoint. The Chilean, who conquered the summit after km 77 and never gave it up, preceded by 44 “Kevin Benavides and 2’51” Joan Barreda: great performance of the Spaniard, on the podium of the day despite the problems at a shoulder resulting from a fall in the fifth stage.

In the top-10 also L. Benavides, Santolino, Rodrigues, Brabec, Short, Price and Van Beveren. The latter, who suffered a delay of 12’34 ”from the winner, can still rejoice as he is the new leader of the general classification. In fact, all the leaders suffered: written by Sanders, Sam Sunderland finished 28th, a little better Matthias Walkner with 24th place. The Frenchman from Yamaha has a 5’12 ”lead over Walkner, 5’23” over K. Benavides and 5’38 ”over Sunderland. Danilo Petrucci, who has an injured elbow, finished the stage in 30th place.