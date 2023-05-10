The truck will also be electric. Daimler Truck is working flat out on the transformation. There are two, actually even three tracks, in order to be prepared for all developments.

Dhe electric car is playing an increasingly important role on the new car market, and the electric future is slowly opening up for heavy commercial vehicles. Daimler Truck, which has been separate from the Mercedes-Benz car department since December 2021, has firmly resolved that by 2030 more than half of its new vehicles will be CO2-free, i.e. drive purely electrically with electricity from rechargeable batteries or indirectly electrically with electricity from fuel cells .

Daimler is consciously sticking to a two-pronged strategy and, strictly speaking, is even going three-pronged, because the prototypes of the fuel cell trucks have so far been able to be refueled with liquid hydrogen (minus 253 degrees) or with gaseous H2.