Certain lifestyle choices can make losing dangerous belly fat difficult, if not impossible.
Experts gave Eat This five habits that slow down belly fat and lose weight:
Sitting all day
University of Leicester researcher Dr Jo Henson said: ‘We know that prolonged sitting is unhealthy and a risk factor for chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease, and similarly the amount of fat that accumulates around our internal organs may also expose us to these diseases.
Henson adds: “Using MRI techniques and physical activity monitors, we showed that the more time spent sitting, the stronger the association with higher levels of internal and abdominal fat. This was especially true if long periods of sedentary behavior were uninterrupted.” “.
According to Henson, the results show that reaching the UK government’s target of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity may provide some protection against the harmful effects of prolonged sitting time.
eating a lot
While losing weight is more complicated than just the calories in it, eating more than you burn will slow down fat loss. “If you want to lose weight, consuming fewer calories than you burn daily will help you reach your goal,” says nutritionist Erin Coleman.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests eating 500 to 1,000 calories less than you burn daily to lose 1 to 2 pounds per week.
Lack of sleep
Not getting enough sleep (less than seven hours a night for healthy adults) slows abdominal weight loss.
“Our findings show that poor sleep, even in healthy and relatively thin young people, is associated with increased calorie intake, very small weight gain and a significant increase in intra-abdominal fat accumulation,” says Dr.
The wrong kind of exercise
Experts recommend regular aerobic exercise. When it comes to fighting belly fat, Dr. Chris Slintz says: “Resistance training is great for improving strength and increasing lean body mass, but if you’re overweight and want to lose belly fat, exercise is the best option. Because it burns more calories.”
smoking
Multiple studies have shown that smoking can lead to an increase in visceral fat. “Tobacco affects fat distribution through hormones such as cortisol that increase belly fat deposition,” says M.D. Sue Pedersen.
#Daily #habits #slow #fat #loss
Leave a Reply