Dacia's rise on the Italian market continues, closing 2023 with a new record: the Romanian brand of the Renault group is in fact the best-selling brand to private individuals, with 80,967 registrations in the year just ended which corresponds to a growth of 25.7 % compared to 2022. Record numbers for the Mioveni car manufacturer which conquers 9.2% of the shares in the private market, driven by the sales of its best sellers Sandero and Duster.

Dacia results on the market

The former concluded 2023 with 48,400 units delivered, equivalent to 55.1% of Dacia's total registrations, followed by Ester with 30,100 cars. The Jogger and Spring obviously also contributed to the cause, with 7,100 and 2,300 units respectively for 8.1 and 2.6% of the Romanian brand's total registrations. The numbers speak clearly, showing how the two pillars for the Renault group brand are undoubtedly Duster and Sandero, with Jogger and Spring representing the car manufacturer's desire to leave its mark in two very specific sectors: Jogger does not have many competitors on the market, given its multi-space versatility which offers balance between offer and price. Spring as a full electric vehicle that in 2021 created a moment of accessibility for a power supply that was considered unattainable by many precisely because of the costs, trying to democratize the sustainable mobility market. Dacia has thus strengthened its “Value for Money” strategy, where the main purchase reasons for customers lie in price, design, engines and technology and management costs.

Waiting for the new Duster

Now a very important 2024 opens for the brand, where it will be necessary to reconfirm itself and not stop this process of evolution which will find its culmination in the commercial debut of the new Dacia Duster. The third generation represents a breakthrough model, with the same concrete and outdoor spirit of the past but with a clear leap in style and content. Starting from the range of engines, which will offer the 48 V mild-hybrid, the 140 HP full hybrid and once again LPG, a fuel system in which Dacia confirms itself as the absolute leader. The new Duster will be available to order from March, with the first deliveries in the summer. Four trim levels available, Essential, Expression, Journey and Extreme, with prices starting from 19,700 euros