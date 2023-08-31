ČTK: hackers who attacked Czech banks demanded to stop supporting Ukraine

Five banks in the Czech Republic were cyberattacked on August 30. Hackers demanded from institutions to stop supporting Ukraine, the agency reports. CTK.

“Komerční Banka, ČSOB, Air Bank, Fio Banka and Česká spořitelna encountered technical problems on Wednesday after a so-called DDoS attack that affected the availability of some services. The website of the Prague Stock Exchange was also attacked,” the article states, citing data from the National Office for Cyber ​​and Information Security (NUKIB). The journalists added that the hackers belong to the pro-Russian group NoName057.

NUKIB spokeswoman Eva Raylikhova said that the agency is cooperating with banks that have been subjected to cyberattacks and is assisting in resolving the situation. PwC cybersecurity expert Marek Nejedly clarified that the hackers’ actions are politically motivated, and the result of their actions is to temporarily disable web access for bank customers. Investors should not worry about their funds, he assured.

Earlier it became known about the hacking of the defense system of Poland. At the disposal of the hackers was information about the conduct of military exercises in Poland, primarily with the participation of tank brigades.