The bianconeri regulate the Emilians with one goal per half: Morata and Cuadrado scored. But what an effort in the recovery. For Mihajlovic’s team it is the third knockout in a row

In the fog of the Dall’Ara, Juve extends the streak of consecutive victories against Bologna, hitting the eleventh: the match ends 2-0 for the bianconeri, thanks to a goal by Morata, the second consecutive, and doubling, in the recovery, by Cuadrado. And for Juve it is victory number 78 against the Emilians, the third defeat in a row in the league as it hasn’t happened since October 2020. For Juve there is also another clean sheet, the fifth in the last seven Serie A games.

Morata scores after 6 ‘ – With Locatelli initially on the bench, Allegri dusts off Arthur, deployed alongside Rabiot, with the returning McKennie in the middle in a three-way line, between Bernardeschi and Kean, with Morata at the end of the attack. Behind confirmation on the left for Pellegrini, with Dybala out, together with Chiesa, Danilo, Chiellini and Ramsey. Bologna instead lined up a 3-4-2-1, with Arnautovic supporting the weight of the attack, assisted by Barrow and Soriano. The hosts are the first to cross the line of the area, with Bonucci surgical on Barrow. But it is Juve to pass, after 6 ‘: Morata leans on Bernardeschi from which he receives the return pass, perfect for clod and timing (in tunnel on Theate). Close and angry right of the Spaniard and Juventus advantage. For the winger it is the fifth assist of the season, for the Spaniard his seventh goal, the fifth in the league. Bologna is not there: they think and move quickly, with Barrow, Svanberg and Arnautovic always ready to lunge. In particular, an overhead kick by the Swede just misses the mirror, on 22 ‘. Bologna is able to overturn the action and build density in their half when Juve are in possession of the ball, the Bianconeri are less fluid but equally effective, pushing continuously without often reaching the conclusion and still conceding little to the opponent. In the meantime, however, Juve are unable to close the match before the 45th minute.

Double Cuadrado and many changes – Indeed, the second half begins in the name of Bologna, with Svanberg stopped first by Mckennie and then by De Ligt in an insistent action. Juve suffers the very high pressure of Bologna and struggles to stop their push. And even when she manages to come out with some lightening action, the lack of precision prevents her from becoming dangerous. It is a Bologna that is frightening for its intensity and offensive pressure, Juve resist. At 61 ‘Pellegrini, who was already waiting for the replacement, collapsed with a calf problem, and left room for Alex Sandro. Locatelli takes the place of Arthur, while in Bologna Skov Olsen took over from De Silvestri at the opening of the second half. The team struggles to turn, and then Cuadrado takes care of it: dry dribbling and a big right deflected by Hickey, and for Skorupski there is no escape: 0-2 in the 69th minute. For the Colombian it is the fourth goal in the league. Kean and McKennie are also recalled by Allegri, in their place Kulusevski and Bentancur. In Bologna Samson and Vignato take over from Barrow and Svanberg. The fog subsides, Kaio Jorge also enters, but the match has already offered its best: the Juventus doubling has appeased the Emilians, Skov Olsen denies the joy of the brace to Cuadrado. And Juve can start thinking about Cagliari, the last opponent of the first round, the match scheduled for next Tuesday.

