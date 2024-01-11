2023 was the year of “recovery” for Cyberpunk 2077, which finally became the winning project that CD Projekt RED he hoped to obtain: however, the work does not end here, on the contrary, the team's narrative director keeps fans on their toes with new declarations regarding the upcoming projects.

Much has been said in the past about the mysterious “Project Orion”a new title about which we hope to know something more especially after the interesting statements by Igor Sarzyński.

Let's read together the tweet published by the director on his private account:

First day in the Boston office! It's so nice to meet up with old friends and officially kick off our work on Orion. I couldn't be more excited about this project and I'm sure we can make it something special. I assure you that Cyberpunk 2077 was just a warm-up!

Words full of enthusiasm those of the director: in short, we hope not to be disappointed. At the moment we have no information regarding Orion but, as the construction phase has just begun, we suspect that a first official announcement isn't long away.

What kind of project will Orion be? It will certainly be great, according to the words of the team director. Only time will tell if we will be faced with a new great success.



