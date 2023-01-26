As you know, last year cyberpunk 2077 He managed to vindicate himself with all the fans, that is because the video game could finally be repaired and also because of the arrival of the anime in Netflix. That led to the official confirmation that this will have an expansion, which apparently will cost more money than the one made for The Witcher 3.

As reported by the Polish media Parkiet, CD Project Red confirmed that Phantom liberty has the largest budget ever allocated to one of its DLCs. And no, it is not the biggest DLC in history, but the most expensive in its history. And that’s because some major players are going to be involved in it, including Idris Elba here.

Through the forums Redditthe community manager, Marcin Mortonsaid that this is the largest budget in terms of expansion packs released and that CD Project Red will talk more about the details related to the scope of the game in the future. So now users should stick with the base game.

Remember that this expansion called Phantom Liberty It will come sometime this year. will come out in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Now that the game is at an interesting price, I think I’ll buy my copy these days, although I don’t know if I have the time to play it with everything that must be played for work reasons. We’ll see if there’s time.