The rate of infection in Germany continues to decline, according to the latest figures from the RKI. The latest corona numbers in the overview.

The Robert Koch Institute has published the latest corona numbers

Seven-day incidence drops to 281.8

Experts criticize data transmission

Berlin – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the nationwide seven-day incidence on Wednesday morning as 281.8. This is evident from numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5 a.m. The day before, the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week was 307.2 (previous week: 407.4, previous month: 790.8). However, the incidence does not provide a complete picture of the infection situation.

Corona virus in Germany: Data transmission from health authorities causes concern

Experts have been assuming for some time that there will be a large number of cases not recorded by the RKI – due to overworked health authorities and because not all infected people have a PCR test done. Only these count in the statistics. In addition, late registrations or transmission problems can lead to a distortion of individual daily values.

The health authorities in Germany recently reported 49,141 new corona infections (previous week: 72,051 registered infections) and 158 deaths (previous week: 174) to the RKI within one day. Here, too, comparisons of the data are only possible to a limited extent due to the test behavior, late registrations or transmission problems. In general, the number of registered new infections and deaths varies significantly from weekday to weekday, as more and more federal states do not transmit to the RKI, especially at weekends, and report their cases later in the week.

Corona virus in Germany: the number of infections could be significantly higher

The RKI has counted 26,159,106 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the corona pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected. (to with dpa)

